Rakul Preet Singh's Movies That You Can Watch With Your Friends; See List Here

Rakul Preet Singh has carved a name for herself in Bollywood. Rakul Preet Singh's has worked in the South film industry too. Some of her popular movies include Spyder, Dhruva, De De Pyaar De among others. Here are some of Rakul Preet Singh's movies that you can watch with your friends.

De De Pyaar De (2019)

De De Pyaar De features Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The film is helmed by Akiv Ali. The plot of the story revolves around a 50-year-old man played by Ajay Devgn who falls in love with a girl who is almost half his age. Rakul Preet Singh's performance was critically acclaimed in the movie as the love interest of Ajay Devgn's character.

Yaariyan (2014)

Rakul Preet Singh played one of the lead characters in Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaariyan. The plot of the film revolves around a college student who must win an intercollege competition to save his college from being captured by property builders. Rakul played the role of one of the lead actors.

Shimla Mirchi (2020)

Director Ramesh Sippy’s film Shimla Mirchi is a comedy-drama released in 2020. The movie stars Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles. The story of the film is about a young man who makes a woman write a love letter to his crush, but it ends up in the hands of her mother, who thinks it's for her. Hema Malini made a comeback to Ramesh Sippy's directional film after 39 years after she played Basanti in the 1975 classic Sholay.

Marjaavaan (2019)

Milap Zaveri helmed the movie Marjaavaan. The film featured actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh. The story of the film is a couple who lives happily until a gang leader turns their life upside down. Rakul is seen performing a song named Haiya Ho in the film.

