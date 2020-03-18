Rakul Preet Singh Gets Innovative Amid COVID-19, Uses Furniture Instead Of Gym Equipment

Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently uploaded an Instagram story of herself using furniture for her warkout. The actor made sure to motivate her fans amidst the ongoing social distancing and self-quarantine owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. But this is definitely not the first time that Rakul Preet Singh has shared her fitness videos and pictures with her fans.

Rakul motivates fans to exercise amidst COVID-19

The entertainment industry is currently facing a major shutdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Many celebrities are maintaing social distancing and are in self-quarantine due to the outbreak of the pandemic. But amids the social distancing, celebrities are using social media to spread awareness and also stay connected with fans.

Because of Coronavirus, many gyms, malls, and restaurants have been closed. So now, Rakul Preet Singh has found an innovative way to stay fit and burn those extra calories. The Bollywood actor recently took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself exercising.

But due to the unavailability of gym equipment, Rakul Preet Singh was seen using her house furniture instead of gym equipment. Rakul did not forget to motivate her fans through her post. She wrote, “excuses never burn calories. Who knew home furniture makes for the best props. Don’t let #self quarantine stop your growth. Do things that you never found the time too!! #yogahacks” Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh’s post here.

As mentioned earlier, this is not the first time that Rakul Preet Singh has motivated her fans to stay fit. She has previously shared a video of herself doing a headstand with the help of her yoga instructor. Watch Rakul Preet Singh's video here.

