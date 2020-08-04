Which Is Rakul Preet Singh And Ram Charan's Highest Grossing Film Together?

Rakul Preet Singh is famous in South for the various films that she has been a part of. She has worked with south Indian actor Ram Charan in two films, Bruce Lee- The Fighter and Dhruva. Out of the two films, Dhruva made more money at the box office while both the films were received well by the audience.

Rakul and Charan’s highest-grossing film

Rakul Preet Singh has worked in two Telugu films with south Indian superstar Ram Charan. Both of the films, Dhruva and Bruce Lee-The Fighter, have been successful in creating a lasting impact on the audience while they belonged to the action genre. Dhruva was a little more successful at the box office when compared to Bruce Lee- The Fighter.

Dhruva released in the year 2016 and was much loved for the well-written script and strong performances. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹50 crores and it managed to make ₹71 crores at the box office. The worldwide collection of the film was close to ₹97 crores according to various reports. It was directed by Surrender Reddy and starred actors like Arvind Swamy, Rakul Preet Singh and Ram Charan, amongst others. The plot of this film revolved around a police officer who sets out to destroy a corrupt person called Siddharth Abhimanyu.

Bruce Lee- The Fighter, on the other hand, was reportedly made on a budget of ₹35 crores and managed to make close to ₹57 crores at the box office. In terms of worldwide collection, it reportedly made ₹72 crores, which is also regarded as an above-average performance. It was an action film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolved around a stuntman who is mistaken as a police officer. He is also joined by a woman who helps him in fighting crime. It was directed by Sreenu Vaitla who also contributed to the script of the film. Bruce Lee- The Fighter starred actors like Ram Charan, Ali, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Rakul Preet Singh and Ram Charan Instagram

