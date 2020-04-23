Rakul Preet Singh's Gorgeous Outfits To Take Cues From For Your Next Party; See Pics

Model-turned-actor, Rakul Preet Singh entered Bollywood with Yaariyan alongside Himansh Kohli. Rakul has managed to impress the audiences with her fabulous performances on the silver screen. Along with it, the style-icon never fails to impress the fashion police with her stupendous sartorial choices. Here are a few Rakul Preet Singh-inspired party ensembles that fans can take cues from.

Skirt with a matching top

In this picture, Rakul Preet Singh can be seen donning dark blue balloon sleeves body-hugging top. The diva paired her top with a matching skirt that features two ruffle frill at the bottom. Rakul Preet Singh kept her look simply elegant with minimalistic makeup. Parted in the centre she kept her sleek hair open. The diva completed her look by accessorising it with white statement heels.

Olive Green Dress

Here, Rakul Preet Singh can be seen wearing an Olive Green Dress. The body-tight dress features a thigh-high slit. The star accessorised her look with a matching shade long jacket. Minimalistic makeup and accessories completed her look.

Red Dress

Rakul Preet Singh opted for a red dress for one of her photoshoots. The sleeveless skin-tight dress features a thigh-high slit. The diva accessorised her look with drop earrings and transparent heels. Minimalistic makeup and wavy hair left open completes this look of the star.

Black Jumpsuit

Rakul Preet Singh can be seen wearing a black jumpsuit in this picture. Featuring a belt around her waist the sleeveless jumpsuit is backless from behind. Rakul Preet Singh accessorised her look with dangler earrings and a bracelet. Smoky eye makeup and wavy hair left open completes this elegant look.

Printed Skirt and shorts

Here, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a black and white shirt with matching shorts. The diva accessorised this zebra print dress with a statement neckpiece and black heels. Minimalistic makeup and her sleek hair left open completes this look of the diva.

