Rakul Preet On Choosing Her Roles, 'there’s Never One Thing That Makes You Say ‘yes’'

Rakul Preet Singh, who made her debut in Bollywood with Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary opposite actor Siddharth Malhotra, has been a part of the South Indian film industry for quite some time now. According to agency reports, the actor is currently gearing up to shoot for both Hindi and Tamil films as she has managed to balance her work in different industries in the past.

The actor revealed in an interview that her choice of roles in all the films she signs up for depends on her gut instincts about the script. Rakul added that another factor that she considers before signing up for any film is the opportunity to work with an actor of her choice.

Read | Rakul Preet to reunite with her former co-stars Sidharth and Ajay in a comedy movie

The actor revealed that she has been looking for a good story along with a prominent role after receiving critical acclaim for her performance in her recent films like Akiv Ali's De De Pyaar De, opposite actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu, and Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan, along with Siddharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh.

Rakul Preet admitted that it has never been only one factor that influences her to take on any role as there is always a combination of many things like the script, concept, director, actor, the location that she has considered before signing any film. The actor summed up her point by stating that she usually goes by her instincts and whatever she felt had been the right thing to do while signing her films.

Read | Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, others who started their careers with South films

What's next for Rakul Preet Singh?

Rakul Preet Singh is currently working on a drama film along with Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor. The story of the film is centered on the topic of showing the impact of cross-border love stories on the families of the lovers as well. The film is being directed by Kaashvie Nair. The film has Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, and Kumud Mishra playing pivotal characters. The filmmakers have roped in John Abraham to play a cameo role in the movie. He shall be seen portraying the younger version of Kumud Mishra.

Read | Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh first movie together goes on floors

Also read | Justice for Disha: Actor Rakul Preet Singh says we 'need stricter punishment' for rapists

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.