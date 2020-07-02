Rakul Preet Singh Bakes Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Cake; Says #PakoMatPakao

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has been sharing healthy recipes amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, she took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself relishing a fresh slice of Pumpkin Chocolate Cake. Read on to know more about the story:

Rakul Preet Singh bakes vegan cake

Rakul Preet Singh has been revealing information about her nutritious diet and debunking myths about mail. Moreover, she has also been urging people to train. So, in her recent social media post, the actor is rejoicing a slice of Pumpkin Chocolate Slice.

The actor has opted for a happy look with a smile in a quirky dress. In the caption accompanying the post, she wrote, “When you know you can have that entire slice of cake cos it’s healthy 😝😜 👩‍🍳 #chefrakul #pakomatpakao. @rashichowdhary you will be super happy As this is made of all ingredients to allow me to eat. It’s gluten-free, grain-free and refined sugar-free.. I know it’s hard to believe that a #PUMPKINCHOCOLATECAKE can turn out soooo good 😜❤️ #goodnessofcleanfood”. Check out her social media post:

Singh promotes veganism

Rakul Preet Singh also promoted veganism the previous month. On World Environment Day, the actor joined hands with PETA India. She captioned the photo as, “This #WorldEnvironmentDay join @PetaIndia and me in saving animals and the planet by eating vegan,” she captioned a photo of her posing behind a larger-than-life stalk of broccoli. According to Peta India, Rakul decided to go vegan earlier this year and immediately called it one of the best decisions she’s ever made.”

The actor has shared yummy and healthy food on various occasions on her official Instagram account. A couple of months back, she presented a gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, and vegan Banana Dark Chocolate cake. Singh believes that healthy food can be tasty and this social media photo is proof.

On the other hand, she also thanked the Diabetes educator, Rashi Chowdhary, for her veg fried rice recipe. In the caption, Rakul Preet Singh provided the necessary information and debunked myths about rice being fattening. She called it the form of carbs which the body can easily digest. See her post:

