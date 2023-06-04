Rakul Preet Singh, Pavail Gulati Starrer I Love You Teases An Intense Stalker Drama

Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati starrer film I Love You first look is now out. The film will release on an OTT platform and the first look teaser was unveiled on June 2 by the lead actors on their respective social media handles.

Taking to her Instagram, Rakul uploaded the I Love You teaser with a caption that hinted at the movie’s plot. The teaser showed Pavail Gulati in love with Rakul’s character. He then went on to extreme lengths to stalk Rakul’s character.

The teaser opened with the voiceover: ‘Kya tumne kabhi kisi se pyaar kiya?' (Have you ever loved someone?). Pavail’s character then went on to define what true love means and claimed that one should not let their loved ones go out of sight. The visuals then showed him stalking Rakul’s character, keeping an eye on all her moves and even orchestrating her life without her knowing.

I Love You movie to release on OTT

(Still from the teaser of I Love You. | Image source:Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

I Love You is directed by Nikhil Mahajan and is a Hindi language thriller movie. The film is produced by Athena Productions. The plot revolves around an obsessive lover who resorts to all means to get the person he has set out for.

Rakul Preet Singh to be seen in Ayalaan

(Ayalaan movie poster. The film is scheduled to release in Diwali 2024. | Image source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh was most recently seen in the 2023 movie Chhatriwala. She will be seen next in the movie Ayalaan alongside Sivakarthikeyan. She will also play a pivotal role in the horror comedy film Boo.

Pavail Gulati's career

(Pavail Gulati in the movie I Love You. | Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

Pavail Gulati made his acting debut in 2010. Since then, he has been a part of several popular movies like Thappad, Dobaaraa, Goodbye and Ghost Stories. He was last seen in the web series Faadu.