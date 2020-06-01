Rakul Preet Singh Songs That Crossed 50 Million Views On YouTube

Rakul Preet Singh is an Indian film actress who is famous for work in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. After making her acting debut from the Kannada movie Gilli, Rakul Preet has made her name as a prominent actor in the South Indian film industry and has also ventured into Bollywood movies as of late. Check out some of her songs that received a massive response from the audience, thus crossing 50 Million views on YouTube.

Rakul Preet Singh songs with massive views

Hauli Hauli - 151 M

The Ajay Devgn, Tabu & Rakul Preet starrer movie De De Pyaar De was crooned by the Punjabi singer Garry Sandhu & Neha Kakkar. The song is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi as the original song was sung by Garry Sandhu and released in 2018. The recreated version of the song features a rap by Mellow D and even has a massive YouTube viewership of 151 million views.

Chale Aana - 120M

The movie De De Pyaar De also featured a hearty song titled Chale Aana. The song received 120 million views on Youtube. It's sung in the soulful voice of Armaan Malik while the melody is composed by his brother by Amaal Mallik.

Nuvvele Nuvvele - 61 M

Rakul Preet Singh's 2017 released Telugu movie titled Jaya Janaki Naayaka saw a romantic song titled Nuvvele Nuvvele which received a lot of viewership from the audience. The movie featured actors like Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Rakul Preet, Pragya Jaiswal, Catherine Tresa, Jagapathi Babu, Dhanya Balakrishna and Ester Noronha.

Laali Laali - 57 M

Telugu movie Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru which starred Karthi & Rakul Preet featured a romantic song called Laali Laali which received 57 Million views on YouTube. The film was directed By H.Vinoth and the music was composed by Ghibran. Singers Ghibran, Sathyaprakash, Pragathi Guruprasad gave their voice for this romantic song.

Telusa Telusa - 50 M

Rakul Preet-starring movie Sarrainodu which was a blockbuster hit featured actors like Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet, Catherine Tresa. The song Telusa Telusa from the movie received over 50 million views on YouTube. The song was shot at picturesque locations and was sung by Hindi singers Jubin Nautiyal, Sameera Bharadwaj. The hit film was directed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Allu Aravind.

Promo Image courtesy: Rakul Preet Instagram

