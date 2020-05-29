Shraddha Kapoor Or Rakul Preet Singh: Who Flaunted Royal Blue Outfit Better?

Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor are two gorgeous and finest new-age actors of the Hindi Film Industry. Rakul Preet Singh is one of the highly acclaimed actors who has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her acting prowess and fashionable appearances. While Shraddha Kapoor is also one of the most loved actors for her unique fashion statement that she marks whenever she steps out. Recently, the two were caught in a fashion face-off as both these actors flaunted their royal blue outfits in their own kind of style and posted the pictures on their Instagram pages. Let’s see which fashionista rocked the royal blue stunning outfit in their best stylish ways.

Shraddha Kapoor or Rakul Preet Singh, who wore the stunning royal blue dress better?

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor donned this royal blue one-piece stunning dress. Her dress is a sleeveless one with a plunging neckline. Shraddha’s electric blue colour outfit got the attention of all the audiences. The cold-shoulder pattern with the strappy dress was all that the dress needed to add a touch of drama her overall appearance. She was spotted in this dress during her film Haseena Parkar’s promotions. Shraddha Kapoor complimented this elegant-chic costume radiantly with slight nude shade makeup, high-pony, dainty pendants, and basic, hoop-earrings.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet shared a picture of herself on her Instagram profile, which she clicked for a Daniel Wellington event. The ‘De De Pyaar De’ actor looked gorgeous in a royal blue outfit styled by Anisha Jain. Rakul Preet Singh is donning her electric blue halter neck outfit just amazing with her style statement.

Rakul Preet Singh paired her long flared blue dress with mule heels which are transparent from the top side. Her hairstyle with loose messy curls with the middle-parted look goes perfectly well with her outfit. Rakul opted for light makeup of nude hues and no-accessories.

She captioned it: “Electric blue vibes for #danielwellington event @deme_love_ outfit ! Styled by @theanisha andddd makeup @im__sal hair @aliyashaik28 #DreamTeam ❤️ photographer @studiopicsing”

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be seen in Luv Ranjan's next. Rakul Preet, on the hand, Rakul will be seen in Attack opposite John Abraham

