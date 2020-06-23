Rakul Preet Singh Speaks About Being Pampered At Home As She Spends Time With Family

Rakul Preet Singh recently spoke to a leading daily about returning home and staying for a long time. She revealed that she has not stayed at her home in Gurgaon for this long, ever since she left for Mumbai nine years ago. She also spoke about how her family has been pampering her since she is home without any agenda and has been focusing on herself.

Rakul Preet Singh returned home in Gurgaon on June 11, 2020, after being under lockdown in Mumbai for over three months. In a recent interaction with a leading entertainment daily, the actor spoke about what it is like to return home and relax with parents after so long. She revealed that she is being pampered like a child at home. She said that her favourite part about being at home is not having to set an alarm to wake up in the morning. She starts her day by working out with her parents early, which is followed by making plans about what will be cooked at home the entire day.

She also revealed that they spend quality time together all along as they also watch TV together, every day. They also revisit their albums, which is a treat within itself, as explained by the actor. She also called it reliving her childhood. Rakul Preet Singh is also happy about all the good food that is being cooked for her. She said that her mother makes her favourite dishes.

Rakul Preet Singh also spoke about how she is not taking herself lightly just because she is at home. She stated how she has been keeping herself busy with reading or online courses that stimulate her mind.

Speaking about the current situation, Rakul Preet Singh said that fear is the biggest pandemic of all. She stressed the importance of taking certain preventive measures in order to keep oneself safe. However, the actor sternly believes that being scared is not the solution as sitting at home and not doing even the necessary work will not help in most cases.

