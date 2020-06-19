Rakul Preet Singh Wishes Kajal Aggarwal On Her Birthday; Says 'Be Crazy Always'

Bollywood and Tollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal turned a year older today, June 19. On her special day, Kajal's beloved friend Rakul Preet Singh posted an adorable wish for her. Rakul shared a throwback picture with Aggarwal and penned a birthday note.

As seen in the picture shared by Rakul Preet Singh on her Instagram story, the duo is seen enjoying one of their holidays, presumably in foreign. The Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru actor wrote, "Happy happy birthday gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal. Stay crazy always." Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's post here.

Kajal Aggarwal turned 35 years old today. She has carved a niche for herself with her indelible acting skills. The actor has worked with biggies like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar among others. Birthday girl Kajal Aggarwal has also bagged many laurels in her stellar career.

Kajal Aggarwal's movies

Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and had her first Telugu film release in 2007, Lakshmi Kalyanam. Kajal then starred in the flick titled Chandamama, which was very well-received by the audience. However, she shot to fame with her role in the Telugu flick titled Magadheera which was critically acclaimed. As per reports, Kajal's movie ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

Kajal Aggarwal's movies like Darling, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect, Businessman, Naayak, Baadshah, Govindudu Andarivadele, Temper, and Khaidi No 150, Maattrraan, Thuppakki among others also received much love from the audience. Kajal will be seen in Sanjay Gupta's upcoming directorial titled, Mumbai Saga. The movie starring John Abraham, Sunil Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff in the leading roles, was expected to hit the theatres on June 19, 2020. However, the pandemic caused a delay.

Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor in an upcoming untitled rom-com. The film will be jointly bankrolled under the production banner of Bhushan Kumar and John Abraham's production house.

Rakul & Kajal's upcoming movie

Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal will be seen in Kamal Haasan's upcoming outing, Indian 2. The action-drama will also feature an ensemble cast along with the actors. Directed by S Shankar, Indian 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster film Indian, which released in 1996.

