Rakul Preet Singh's Bollywood Career From 'Yaariyan' To 'Marjaavaan'; Take A Look

After performing in several South Indian movies, Rakul Preet Singh made her Bollywood debut in Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaariyan. Since then her career graph has been very interesting. Although her debut movie received negative reviews at the box office, Rakul Preet Singh gained popularity for her acting prowess. Speaking about the failure of the movie, Rakul Preet Singh, in an interview with a media portal, said that she equally celebrates failure in life.

According to the actor, failure is the reality check that teaches one to value their success. Rakul Preet Singh further added that people wait for an opportunity to be on-screen and she finds herself lucky to enjoy the opportunity. Rakul Preet Singh believes that a movie may not perform well at the box office but it isn’t in her hand, all she can do is work harder the next time.

After Yaariyan, Rakul Preet Singh starred in Neeraj Pandey directed action thriller Aiyaary. She essayed the role of Sonia in the movie. The plot of the movie was inspired by the Adarsh Housing Society Scam. The movie received mixed reviews at the box office.

After that, the diva was seen opposite Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De. The comedy movie was much loved by her fans. The film follows Ashish, a middle-aged non-resident Indian divorced person who decides to marry Ayesha, a young woman who is almost half his age. Chaos occurs when Ayesha is introduced to his family, including his ex-wife and children.

After that, Rakul Preet Singh went on to garner positive reviews for the portrayal of Aarzoo Shah in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan. The plot of the movie features how a ganger leader turns the life of all the protagonist’s upside down with his harmful intentions. Fans hailed the diva for her stupendous acting skills. Along with Bollywood, the actor is simultaneously balancing her Tollywood career too. She has become a very prominent face down South.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has several interesting projects lined up for her. She will next feature in Lakshya Raj directed action move Attack. She will also be seen in R. Ravikumar’s Tamil science fantasy movie Ayalaan.

