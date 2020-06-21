Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates Yoga Day 2020, Says 'true Yoga Is About Shape Of Your Life'

Rakul Preet Singh has emerged as one of the Bollywood stars to have a penchant for fitness which she has actively voiced through her social media updates amid the nationwide lockdown. On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020, Rakul has shared her two cents about the importance of controlling one's thoughts and shaping life through yoga. The actor shared a picture of herself in a yoga aasan (pose) and encouraged her fans to celebrate the day and self-reflect.

She wrote, "TRUE YOGA is not about the shape of your body but the SHAPE of your LIFE , it’s not about touching your toes but what you learn on the way down. You can’t always control what goes on outside but you can control what goes on inside. Sink into the stillness and celebrate this union of mind, body and soul to self reflect and vibrate at the highest frequency of life at all times ❤️ 🧘‍♀️"

Amid lockdown, Rakul Preet Singh is one of the divas who has paid special attention to her fitness. The actor has shared her fitness routine with fans to motivate them to workout at home and stay healthy amid this crisis. In one of the posts, Rakul Preet Singh wrote how times like these make everyone realize the importance of good health. She also recently shared a photo of herself doing yoga at home acing the full-body inversion.

About International Yoga Day

The idea of celebrating International Yoga Day was first suggested by PM Narendra Modi in his 2014 UNGA speech. Followed by the propositions, the United Nations General Assembly drafted a resolution that was titled International Yoga Day on October 14, 2014. The draft proposed humongous support across the world and 21 June was selected as the International Yoga Day.

International Yoga Day was first observed across the world on June 21, 2015, and in India, the Ministry of AYUSH helped set up the event that included PM Modi, several dignitaries that arrived from about 84 countries and around 35, 985 people who celebrated the day at Rajpath, New Delhi. Around 21 yoga asanas were performed for about 35 minutes.

What's next for Rakul Preet Singh?

The actor was seen last in Ramesh Sippy's drama film Shimla Mirchi along wth actors Hema Malini and Rajkummar Rao. She will feature next in Kaashvie Nair's upcoming film opposite 2 States actor Arjun Kapoor. Rakul Preet Singh will also be seen in the S. Shankar's upcoming Tamil vigilante action thriller film Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The movie was scheduled to release on April 14, 2020, but has been postponed given the lockdown throughout the country due to novel coronavirus outbreak.

