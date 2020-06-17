Rakul Preet Singh Says 'will Always Have To Mother You' To Brother Aman Preet

Rakul Preet Singh recently took to her Instagram account to share a funny argument she had with her brother. The actor uploaded two snaps of herself on a video call with her brother. Read ahead to find out what the siblings were quarrelling about.

Will still have to mother you, says Rakul

Rakul Preet Singh recently uploaded two snaps on her own Instagram handle. The star is seen on a video call with her brother Aman Preet. The images are also a repost from her brother’s account on IG. Her brother mentioned in the picture that he had no clue that he would miss Rakul after three months of staying together. He then tagged her and further wrote that no matter what, Rakul still shouldn’t act like his mother and added a few laughing face emojis. Rakul wrote over the post - Hahaha I will still have to mother u - with more laughing emojis.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh clicked at the airport, tells cameras to not give 'too much attention’

Picture Credit: Rakul Singh's Instagram

Rakul’s brother reposted the same image again and wrote - Can’t argue with that. The saga of the fun banter continued after Rakul reposted the same image and wrote - Ok fine I miss you too - with kissing face emojis. Rakul and Aman’s fans got a chance to be part of this chat between the two.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh give cues on 'Seed Cycling' and how seeds help in keeping good health

Picture Credit: Rakul Singh's Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh, who is very active on social media, also posted another snap that features the pictures of three military officials - COL B. Santosh Babu, Havildar Palani and Sepoy Ojha, who were recently killed in combat in Ladakh. The actor wrote - The nation salutes these brave hearts - with a few emojis with the hashtag Jai Hind.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Anushka Sharma and Rakul Preet Singh express grief

The actor, in one of her recent posts on Instagram, uploaded a picture of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and her condolences. She uploaded a bright picture of the actor and wrote - Unable to process that a vibrant person like you isn’t around anymore. Shocked, saddened, speechless :(.. we all as a community are so sorry that we could not be of any help. May you be in a better place. Like many other actors, fans and admirers of the late actor, even Rakul has been taken aback by the actor's death.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh's Bollywood career from 'Yaariyan' to 'Marjaavaan'; take a look

Promo Pic Courtesy: Rakul and Aman Preet's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.