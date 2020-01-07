Arjun Kapoor Waiting To Resume Shooting With Rakul Preet; Shares A Hilarious Video

After beginning 2020 with his rumoured girlfriend, Malaika Arora in Goa, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor wants to resume shooting for his upcoming untitled movie. The movie will also feature Rakul Preet Singh in a prominent role. Taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor posted a video on his story which says ‘Need to resume shooting ASAP’.

In the video, Arjun used an Instagram filter which features a cool spectacle saying 2020. He is seen making a sad face. Arjun’s facial expression indicates how badly he misses shooting for his next comedy-drama.

Arjun also tagged the film’s director Kaashvie Nair and the producers Nikkhil Advani and Monisha Advani. The shooting of the film began on November 6, last year. Fans are desperately waiting for the movie to release and watch Arjun’s comic avatar.

In an interview with a reputed daily, Arjun Kapoor spoke about the film saying that it is a comedy-of-age story and a family comedy-drama. Arjun Kapoor further added that the film is a new experience for him. It is something that he hasn’t done before.

Arjun Kapoor recently made headlines for spending a romantic vacation with Malaika Arora in Goa. The duo looked extremely happy while celebrating the new year together. Have a look at their picture here.

Professional front

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the historical period drama Panipat. The film was helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. Panipat also featured Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Shimla Mirchi. The project also featured Rajkummar Rao and the veteran actor Hema Malini.

