Rakul Preet Singh Flaunts Her Body Posture, Aces At Hammock Yoga Technique

Rakul Preet Singh recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her working out. In the picture, the actor is seen performing a yoga posture with the Hammock technique. Rakul Preet Singh is seen leaning forward with a backstretch as she holds hands with her yoga partner who is leaning on the hammock.

Rakul Preet Singh is seen donning a blue sports bra with black yoga pants. She completed her look with a pulled-back ponytail. The actor posted the picture with the caption, “Body isn’t stiff ! Mind is â¤ï¸ ðŸ§˜‍â™€ï¸ @anshukayoga when when when will we hop back on that hammock ðŸ˜“ misssss u”. Fans in huge number complimented Rakul Preet Singh's photo by dropping several heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram picture.

Also Read| Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet Singh resume shoot of their cross-border love story

Also Read| Rakul Preet Singh shows how she protects her face from the sun; see pic

Rakul Preet Singh's workout video with Lakshmi Manchu

In the recent past, Rakul Preet Singh shared a video working out with Laksmi Manchu. In this post, she shared a slow-motion video in which she is seen getting ready for her next endeavours. In the video, she is seen in a blue crop top and black leggings. As part of the caption, she wrote, "Get the day started like ðŸ’ªðŸ» @lakshmimanchu". She was seen exercising with Lakshmi Manchu who also can be seen in the video. She is sporting a black top and a black and grey camouflage track pant. Lakshmi is seen holding Rakul down as she tries to run. Take a look at the video here.

Also Read| Rakul Preet Singh’s songs that you can add to your chores playlist

On the work front

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan. The actor went on to garner positive reviews for the portrayal of Aarzoo Shah in the movie. It is directed by Milap Zaveri. The plot of the movie features how a gang leader turns the life of the protagonist upside down with his harmful intentions. It also features Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Kaashvi Nair’s untitled film alongside Arjun Kapoor. The film was in its post-production stage until the lockdown was announced. Post the film, she will also be seen in Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is also touted for a 2020 release.

Also Read| Sai Pallavi to Rakul Preet Singh, find out what the South celebs were up to this week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.