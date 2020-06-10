Rakul Preet Singh Goes Cycling On Mumbai Streets, Addresses Fans' Concern About Mask

Rakul Preet Singh, careful of her fitness and also trying to have some fun, recently went on a cycling tour on the streets of Mumbai. The actor recently took to her Instagram to share videos of herself enjoying her tour. She also addressed an issue about her wearing a mask while working out and fans' concerns about how it can restrict her breathing.

ALSO READ | Rakul Preet Singh Goes For Morning Walk, Says ''ab Main Route Change Karne Wali Hoon''

Rakul Preet Singh on the wheels

Rakul Preet Singh shared some videos on her Instagram story where she can be seen cycling through the streets of Mumbai. In the first video, she shared that she is cycling for the first time. The first thing she says is a gleeful voice is that it was a lot of fun to cycle. She then said how this was a form of cardio workout that she had not tried before.

(Source: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram)

The second video has the caption, 'Don't let your heart rate go up when u have a mask on'. She then says that everybody who believes that she is not giving herself breathing space because of the mask, she is doing so. Rakul also said that many people pointed out that she should not walk with a mask on when she had gone out. Here is the video:

(Source: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh also added that she is not doing anything that will increase her heart rate too much. She also added that she thinks that cycling is fun and beautiful. In the end, she added a video without showing herself and captured the road that she is cycling on.

(Source: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram)

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood

In the video, Rakul Preet Singh referred to the time she stepped out of her house on June 8. She was soon surrounded by paparazzi and they snapped her pictures. Rakul Preet Singh can be seen walking on the road as the paps ask her to let them walk by her. She then says that she will be changing her route now that she was spotted. Rakul Preet Singh's photos while taking a walk were shared by Viral Bhayani.

In this video, Rakul Preet Singh can be seen wearing a mask as she is taking a walk. Fans commented and asked Rakul Preet to not walk or run wearing a mask as it can prove to be dangerous. Singh is referring to such comments in the video, trying to clear out that she has been taking care of herself and giving herself breathing space. One such comment can be seen below:

(Source: Viral Bhayani's Instagram)

(Source: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram)

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.