Rakul Preet Singh Goes For Morning Walk, Says ''ab Main Route Change Karne Wali Hoon''

Rakul Preet Singh had to change her route during her morning walk due to the paparazzi. The actor was recently spotted by paparazzi when she had gone out for a morning walk accompanied by her friends. Read on to know more details:

Rakul Preet Singh goes out for a morning walk

Rakul Preet Singh was recently sported by paparazzi when she went out for a morning walk with her friends. The actor was seen sporting a face mask and a pair of track pants with a tank top and was accompanied by two of her friends on her morning walk as the Unlock 1.0 has started.

A video and photo of the same were posted by Bollywood photographer and paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his official social media handle. In the video, the actor, who is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Marjaavaan, and Sarrainodu, says, “Hum log route change karne wale hai abhi.” Here is a video and photo posted by Viral Bhayani:

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi. It featured her along with Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini in the lead roles. It is a romantic comedy penned by Vipul Binjola and Kausar Munir and is directed by Ramesh Sippy. It was released back in January 2020 and was well received by critics.

Singh is now all set for the release of an untitled Kaashvi Nair film. It will feature Arjun Kapoor in the lead along with Singh and was supposed to be released by May 2020 but has been delayed due to some reasons. It will also feature Neena Gupta in a supporting role.

