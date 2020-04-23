Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De' And Other Movies To Watch On A Romantic Date

Rakul Preet Singh has carved her own niche in Bollywood. Rakul Preet Singh has worked in several movies in the South film industry as well. Some of her popular movies include Spyder, Dhruva and De De Pyaar De. Here are some of Rakul Preet Singh's movies that one can watch on a romantic date:

Rakul Preet Singh's movies to watch on a romantic date

De De Pyaar De (2019)

De De Pyaar De is a Bollywood movie that features Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The film is helmed by Akiv Ali. The plot of the story revolves around a 50-year-old man who falls in love with a woman that is almost half his age. Rakul Preet Singh's performance was critically acclaimed in the movie.

Venkatadri Express (2013)

The film released in 2013 and is yet another romantic movie of Rakul Preet Singh that was loved by audiences. The movie is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film features Rakul Preet Singh and Sudeep Kishan in prominent roles. The plot of the film focuses on a single night after the lead who is heading for a wedding misses the train and what follows thereafter forms the crux of the film.

Manmadhudu 2

Helmed by Rahul Ravindran, this is yet another popular romantic movie of Rakul Preet Singh. The movie hit the theatres in the year 2019 and the flick was highly appraised for its simplicity. The movie is also available on Netflix.

Shimla Mirchi

This is yet another must-watch romantic flick of Rakul Preet Singh. This is her latest movie and it is now available on Netflix. Helmed by Ramesh Sippy, the flick revolves around a man named Avinash, who falls in love with Naina but his love letter goes to his mother.

