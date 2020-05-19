Rakul Preet Singh's Quotes About Her Career Will Inspire You In These Trying Times

Model-turned-actor Rakul Preet Singh debuted in Bollywood with 2014s Yaariyan alongside Himansh Kohli. The South superstar has managed to impress the audience with her on-screen presence. Initially, Rakul Preet Singh started her career as a model when she was in college. Later she made her acting debut in the Kannada film Gilli (2009). Today, she has become one of the most loved actors in several film industries. Here are some inspirational quotes from interviews that she has given her fans so far.

Rakul Preet Singh's inspirational quotes

In 10 months, I was replaced from three films. That's when I realised I need to take my work seriously. It's a blessing I didn't get things easy. If I had, I wouldn't realise the value of success.

A lot of hard work goes into making a film. It's not all fun time, as people tend to think. There are always stereotypes attached to every profession, but I found out this industry breaks them all.

If the girl is good looking and talented, and for some reason the film doesn't work, she gets a second chance. But if subsequent films don't work, she gets branded as an 'iron leg.' The whole thing gets negative.

I am the kind of person who is happy to be doing work. When I miss a 'Brahmotsavam' or an 'Autonagar Surya', I feel bad for a day, and that's all. I don't want to name the films I have missed, but it's true that those which I missed didn't do well.

I work out every day. My friends say that I became an actress by chance; I should have become a gym trainer. I am the most grumpiest and irritable person if I don't work out for two days. You cannot have a conversation with me.

There's work for everybody, and I believe every actor gets what he/she deserves. Honestly, I just want to work as long as I can and do great films and act with every good actor around.

'Bruce Lee' didn't work, and there were apprehensions about what the fans might say. People might have commented that Charan could have waited for some time before selecting me again. But that's what makes it a real achievement to me. People want to work with me because of the comfort level; nobody would work with you again otherwise.

I think there is an army clock ticking in me. I value time. I always want to be on time. I don't complain about things, saying, 'There is no caravan here,' etc. For example, they could only arrange a tent on the location of 'Pareshanu Raa'. I understand the importance of money. I respect my work a lot. Not that I am the only one who works hard.

I'm greedy for work, and at times, I wish a month had more days, or the day had more number of hours, so that I could work more. I'm happy to be busy.

I don't get tired of my work because you can't get tired of something you love and enjoy! But, having said that, I wish to get a break of four to five days, or at least three days, switch off my cell phone, and do what I want to.

For newcomers, modelling is like a stepping stone to acting. The exposure and experience in modelling helps... But for acting, we have to show a lot of hard work and dedication towards it.

I believe in hard work, not luck factor. The best efforts will reap the best fruits. Nobody can take all the credit. We don't even talk about the efforts of the director, the writers, other technicians, etc. They all together take a film to another level.



