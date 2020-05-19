Rakul Preet Singh Bakes Vegan Chocolate Cake, Asks 'who Says Healthy Can't Be Tasty'

Currently, the entire world is on hold due to the coronavirus global pandemic. People are forced to stay at home and not allowed any physical contact with the world outside. In such a situation, people are keeping themselves busy taking up different activities. Many people have turned towards cooking as a way to escape from the boredom. Cooking not only releases stress but good food also helps lifts up your mood. One such actor who has been seen whipping up delicious and healthy dishes during the lockdown is Rakul Preet Singh. On Tuesday, Rakul Preet Singh shared a vegan alternative for all the chocolate cake lovers. Read ahead to know more-

Rakul Preet Singh has a vegan alternative for all the chocolate cake lovers

On May 19, 2020, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram to share some healthy options from her kitchen. She revealed a healthy option for a chocolate cake. She shared with her fans that she baked a banana dark chocolate cake, that is gluten-free and vegan. Made without refined sugar and grains, Rakul Preet Singh’s banana dark chocolate cake is definitely a must-try. She captioned her post, “Baked ðŸ˜œ @rashichowdhary you will be super proud cos this one is gluten free, grain free, refined sugar free ( used xylitol) and vegan ðŸŒ±ðŸ˜ƒ presenting banana dark chocolate cake ðŸ˜‹ who says healthy can’t be tasty ðŸ¤·‍â™€ï¸ðŸ˜ƒ”.

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh also shared a post of a plate full of vegetable fried rice. While posting she wrote about the myth that people carry around who think rice makes one look fat but that's not the case. Her caption read, "Plate full of happiness many of us think that rice is fattening ! NO it isn’t . On the contrary it’s the easiest form of carbs to digest for the body. It heals the gut which in turn helps in better absorbtion of nutrients. Most importantly it’s basic food and easily available even during lockdown. So eat simple , nutritious and balanced meals and improve your immunity @rashichowdhary your veg fried rice recipe is amazing ..".

