Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram Pictures With Her Healthy Food Platters

Rakul Preet Singh is an Indian actor who works in Tamil, Telugu as well as in the Hindi film industry. She rose to prominence with her South Indian movies and became one of the most followed social media celebrities as well. She currently has a fan following of 14.1 million people. Apart from acting, Rakul Preet is religiously involved with keeping her lifestyle healthy. She can be often found speaking about maintaining a good mental as well as physical health on her Instagram posts. Here are some of her best Instagram posts where she showcases her healthy food choices.

Rakul Preet Singh's food pictures

Rakul Preet shared a pic of her version of a healthy banana dark chocolate cake using the recipe by her friend and dietician Rashi Chowdhary. She mentioned that this version of band chocolate cake was made using healthy ingredients while keeping it gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free and vegan as well.

Rakul Preet Singh's rice platter

Rakul Preet shared her version of fried rice that she made at home. Unlike others, she was seen advocating about eating rice and not avoid it. Rakul Preet said in her caption that rice is the basic food that is easily available during the lockdown and it is also simple to digest for the body.

Rakul Preet Singh's immunity drink

Rakul Preet has been posting many healthy food pics and telling her followers to eat an immunity rich food variety on a daily basis. She shared an immunity-boosting recipe shared by her friend Rashi Chowdhury. The recipe consisted of ginger, pepper, turmeric, cinnamon, cloves and optional organic honey. She says that it is the perfect replacement for caffeine as well and could be consumed every day.

Image credits: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh's vegan food pictures

Rakul Preet shared a post in January stating that she was trying the vegan food lifestyle for two months. She shared a pic of her Dabba following the #Whatsinyourdabba challenge. She shared the pic of her quite green plate where she was having spinach jowar rotis, ladyfinger and green dal. She even shared the whole recipe for her vegan food options. Take a look.

Rakul Preet's pictures from Thailand trip

Rakul Preet Singh shared many pics from her Thailand trip. She was staying at the Pavilions in Phuket. She went to Phuket a few months ago where she shared her food pics from Thailand during her birthday celebration. She probably managed to eat everything healthy while being on vacation. Her pics showcase the healthy food items she chose to eat from Thai cuisine during her vacation.

Promo Image courtesy: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

