Rakul Preet Singh Reminisces Old Memories, Looks Back At Her Exotic Holidays

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan. Recently. like most celebs, she too has been under lockdown due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. She has been quite active on her social media post the lockdown. Rakul Preet Singh took to her social media account and shared a few pictures of her from her vacations. Check out the pictures shared on Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram.

Rakul Preet Singh’s photos

Rakul Preet Singh shared a collage of two pictures from a vacation. In the throwback pictures, the Marjaavaan actor looks stunning with minimum makeup. Rakul Preet Singh wore a blue denim crop top and paired it with a pair of light blue coloured denim shorts. She tied her hair up in a ponytail as she posed for the lens. She accessorised the look with a few silver-coloured bracelets.

Rakul Preet Singh did not reveal the location where the picture was taken. However, she did mention that the picture was taken from one of her exotic holidays. While posting the picture, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Looking back at holidays.” [sic]

Previously, Rakul Preet Singh had mentioned that the lockdown has made her realise the importance of good health. She emphasised that by health she refers to both mental and physical well-being. Rakul Preet Singh on her Instagram account revealed that she stepped out of her house for a 10k walk.

She shared a video from her walk and showed off a beautiful sunset. She urged her fans ‘who are being lazy’ to step out of their house as well. She asked her fans to enjoy nature and go for a walk. She also shared a picture of her fitness band and showed off her successful 10k walk on her Instagram story.

Rakul Preet Singh has been highlighting the importance of exercising while being in the lockdown on her social media account. She shared a video of herself doing a few Surya namaskars at home and revealed that she does 108 Surya namaskars at least 2-3 times a week. She had also revealed that she began doing yoga since 2018 and that she practices the form of exercise on a daily basis since.

