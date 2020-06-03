Rakul Preet Singh's Rigorous Workout Videos Will Inspire You To Work Out At Home

A Rakul Preet Singh fan would know that the South Indian beauty is a fitness fanatic and simply loves to workout. Many fans follow her on her social media where she often advocates about the importance of fitness and health. Here is a compilation of some of the different workout routines she follows to remain fit and healthy.

Rakul Preet Singh's videos

Rakul Preet Singh has often talked to various media portals about how she is obsessed with workouts and simply loves doing them. The actor can be seen doing many rigorous and efficient workouts that help her with her flexibility and muscle toning. In this video, she can be seen doing high-intensity regimes under the guidance of her trainer.

Rakul Preet can be seen performing some spine workouts called Spinal Articulation to help with the body's flexibility. The video was posted by Anshuka Parwani, who is a well-known Yoga, FlyFit (Aerial) & Pilates Instructor⁣⁣ as well as a National swimming champion.

The 'Sarrainodu' actress was seen doing handstand workouts for arm strengthening as well as strong upper body strength. In the video, it is visible that she is also using the help of some aerial supports. This type of handstand is actually included in the aerial yoga exercises which she is performing under the supervision of her trainer.

Rakul Preet Singh can be seen performing some intensive workouts with her fitness coach. She can be seen with MFT Harrison James inside the MFT Fitness Studio of Mumbai, doing a HIIT workout set.

Rakul Preet Singh's quarantine workouts

Rakul Preet mentioned in this Instagram video that she ensures that she does 108 surya namaskars atleast 2-3 times a week. She mentioned that the sun salutation helps to create a mind-body balance and churns the body organs in such a way that they release toxins.

Rakul Preet can be seen wearing her T-shirt upside down as a challenge to herself. She was doing a super elevated plank where she can be seen in a plank position with support from the wall. Take a look at the fun video which could even entice you to start working out like Rakul Preet at home.

