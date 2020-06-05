Rakul Preet Singh Showcases Her Flexibility As She 'slides Like Butter' In This Yoga Pose

The world is currently at a standstill due to the global pandemic situation. India has been under a nation-wide lockdown for more than two months now and nobody is allowed to leave from their homes yet. Even in a quarantined condition like this one, Indian actors never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian actors, who against all odds, keep continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans. One such actor is Rakul Preet Singh who has often been spotted posting videos of how he is spending his time amid the lockdown. Recently she posted a story on her social media, suggesting that she can slide like butter anywhere. Read ahead to know about her quirky post-

Rakul Preet Singh can ‘slide anywhere like butter’

Rakul Preet Singh is very active on social media. She keeps on posting about her cooking recipes, home workout, indoor games, and more and encourages people by suggesting them innovative ideas of being productive. On June 5, 2020, Rakul Preet Singh took to her official Instagram handle, to post a picture of herself in a stretching position, showing how flexible she is. She captioned the picture, “when you can slide like butter anywhere”. At the bottom of the picture, she wrote, “I could barely touch my hands to my feet when I started and to achieve this feels amazingâ¤ï¸”.

Rakul Preet Singh’s fitness regime and secrets

Rakul Preet Singh has often shown dedication towards her workouts. She religiously follows her diet to remain strong, fit, and healthy. Talking about her fitness regimen with an entertainment daily during an interview, Rakul Preet Singh said that just as washing the face every day is necessary to remove the dirt off, in the same way, there is also a need to remove and wash off all the toxins from the body every day. She said that she is somebody who enjoys working out and it does not feel like a burden for her. She mentioned in the interview that she enjoys the process of working out and if she goes two to three days straight without working out, she starts to feel lethargic and incomplete.

