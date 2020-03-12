Milind Soman's Impressive Net Worth Will Stun 'Supermodel Of The Year' Fans

Milind Soman is one of the most renowned models in India. He is also an actor, filmmaker and fitness enthusiast, who has worked in numerous TV shows and films. Currently, Milind Soman is one of the main judges for the hit fashion and modelling reality TV show, MTV Supermodel of the Year. The show is now coming to an end and the promo for the finale has already been released. With Milind Soman working in so many popular projects, he is undoubtedly one of the most successful models of India. Here is a quick look at Milind Soman's net worth that he garnered over the course of his acting and modelling career.

Milind Soman's Net Worth

Milind Soman has featured in several popular TV shows, including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Supermodel of the Year. He has also worked in numerous Bollywood films, such as Bheja Fry, Say Salaam India, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and many more. Along with a stellar acting career, Milind Soman is also one of the most prolific models in India and is often considered a leading face in the modelling industry.

Thanks to all these achievements, Milind Soman has an approximate net worth of around $20 million. Converted to Indian Rupees, that is around ₹147 crores. After starring in Supermodel of the Year, Milind Soman has once again soared in popularity and it is likely that his net worth will increase over time.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

