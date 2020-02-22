'Friends' Reunion: Know The Whopping Net Worth Of Each Cast Member

As soon as the news of Friends reunion episode was announced, fans of the popular sitcom went gaga over it. The Friends actors were amongst the highest-paid artists in the industry when the show was running. The Friends cast consists of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. Here is how much each cast member’s net worth is. Have a look.

Jennifer Aniston

Net worth: $ 300 million

Jennifer Anniston played the role of Rachel Green on the show Friends. Jennifer started her career in acting at an early age. Having acted in about 41 films in her long career, she has given many commercially successful movies.

Courteney Cox

Net worth: $ 150 million

Courteney Cox portrayed the character of Monica Geller on the show. She started with her acting career in 1985. She is very popular among the audience and has done many films in her career.

Matthew Perry

Net worth: $ 120 Million

Matthew Perry used to portray the character of Chandler Bing on the show. He started his career in the entertainment industry in the year 1988. Matthew Perry has done over 50 films and is highly regarded for his comical character on the show.

Lisa Kudrow

Net worth: $90 Million

Lisa Kudrow used to play the character of Phoebe Buffay on Friends. She started her career in the entertainment industry in the year 1983. Lisa Kudrow has done over 40 films.

David Schwimmer

Net worth: $ 85 million

David Schwimmer used to play the character of Ross Geller on the show. He started his career in the entertainment industry in the year 1982. He is very well-loved among his fans.

Matt LeBlanc

Net worth: $ 80 Million

Matt LeBlanc used to play the character of Joey Tribbani. He started her career in the entertainment industry in the year 1987. He went on to work on many other shows and movies which were loved by his fans.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

