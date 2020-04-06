Sonam Kapoor's Net Worth May Give Several Bollywood Heroes A Run For Their Money

Sonam Kapoor is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Apart from being a leading lady in several films, she is also a fashion icon for many people. She and her sister Rhea Kapoor have converted their passion for fashion into a clothing brand named Rheson. Sonam Kapoor’s net worth is just on the rise like her multiple business ventures and film career.

Sonam Kapoor’s net worth

Sonam Kapoor is a name that is synonymous with style and bold fashion choices. Sonam Kapoor belongs to a family that has been in the film industry for decades. Sonam is the daughter of Mr. India actor Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam marked her debut in Bollywood alongside another Kapoor in the film Saawariya.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor And Ashoke Pandit Engage In A War Of Words On Twitter Over 'Cracker-bursting'

Saawariya released back in 2007, even though the film did not work its wonders at the box-office it did help Sonam and Ranbir Kapoor to get noticed for several other projects. Sonam Kapoor’s filmography is as varied as her style. She has never hesitated to experiment with her roles. When we talk about Sonam Kapoor fashion choices one of her films led her to be recognised as a fashion icon. The film is none other than ,Aisha which was an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Emma.

Sonam Kapoor class-apart looks in the film helped her and her brigade of stylists to deliver several iconic looks and also helped this Kapoor girl to collaborate with several international brands. Back in 2017, Sonam Kapoor walked as the show stopper for Ralph and Russo. Furthermore, she is also the brand ambassador for the beauty brand Loreal Paris.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor Unhappy Over Crackers Troubling Animals; Netizens Post Her Throwback Pics

Sonam Kapoor fashion collaborations helped her and her sister Rhea Kapoor to build their fashion brand named Rheson. The brand is known for creating unique looks and also cater to ongoing trends. Rhea and Sonam’s collaboration also led them to recently work in the film Veere Di Wedding. The film is considered to be a landmark movie when it comes to female-director led films. Currently, Sonam Kapoor charges ₹2-3 crores per film. Apart from her films, she endorses several brands. These endeavours have led Sonam Kapoor to have a staggering net worth of $14.5 million i.e. approximately ₹110 crores.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor Starrer "Raanjhanaa's" Most Soulful Tracks That Are A Must-listen

Also read | Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Has Special Plans With Masaba Gupta Post-COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.