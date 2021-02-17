Ram Charan Spotted At Hyderabad Airport, Leaves To Join Chiranjeevi For 'Acharya' Shoot

Actor Ram Charan who is set to feature opposite his father Chiranjeevi Konidela in the upcoming film Aacharya has left the city to join the shoot. The film which is directed by Koratala Siva will showcase Ram Charan playing the role of Sidha. Several pictures of the actor at Hyderabad airport snapped before his departure for the shoot have gone viral on social media.

Ram Charan to join Acharya set

In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen walking out of his car while walking straight into the airport. In the other pictures, he can be seen posing for the cameras. Interestingly, the Zanjeer actor can be seen walking barefoot at the airport in a black kurta pyjama. Sporting a clean-shaven look with a twirled mustache, Ram Charan will be sharing screen space with his father in a full-length role for the first time. The two had earlier shared screen space in Ram Charan’s Bruce Lee: The Fighter a few years ago where Chiranjeevi did a cameo in the film. But Acharya will be the first film where the father-son duo will be seen sharing screen space for a longer period as the two have great roles in the forthcoming film.

Read: Pooja Hegde Becomes A Part Of Ram Charan's 'Acharya' Movie, To Join Shoot This Week

Read: Telangana's Transport Minister Meets Chiranjeevi On 'Acharya' Sets, Wishes Luck For Film

Sharing the joy of sharing the screen with his father, Ram Charan in a statement said that it is an honour to play a role opposite his father,

"It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” he said.

Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. Apart from the two great stars, the film features Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood in key roles. Meanwhile, actress Pooja Hegde is the latest entrant into the film. According to the reports by Cinema Express, Pooja Hegde recently joined Ram Charan’s Acharya cast and will be seen as the female leads of the film. The reports further added that Pooja Hegde gave a 20-day call sheet and will join the sets of Acharya on February 9 in Hyderabad. It was also stated that the actor will essay a performance-oriented role in the film of a tribal girl and was pretty thrilled to take up this challenging character.

Read: Ram Charan To Have Full-fledged Role Alongside Dad Chiranjeevi In 'Acharya'; Details Here

Read: Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Acharya' Gets Teaser Release Date, Trailer To Be Out On January 29

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.