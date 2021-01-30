Telangana's Transport Minister Meets Chiranjeevi On 'Acharya' Sets, Wishes Luck For Film

After piquing the curiosity of the fans by releasing the teaser of the upcoming highly anticipated film Acharya, pictures of megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela meeting Transportation Minister of Telangana Ajay Kumar Puvvada surfaced on the Internet. The official Twitter handle of the minister shared the pictures of the two getting clicked together on the sets. While sharing the pictures, the politician extended luck to the entire team and the star for the forthcoming film.

Telangana minister meets Chiranjeevi on Acharya sets

According to the various media reports, actress Pooja Hegde will be roped on board to play the love interest of actor Ram Charan, who will play an extended cameo in the social drama. On January 29, makers released the teaser that has been receiving an overwhelming response from the fans. The teaser of the Chiranjeevi starrer looks promising and shows glimpses from the drama thriller. In the teaser, one can see a montage of action scenes from the film as the lead actor seemingly beats the villains in the movie.

Read: Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Acharya' Gets Teaser Release Date, Trailer To Be Out On January 29

Read: Ram Charan Joins The Cast Of 'Acharya', Makers Treat Fans With Intriguing First Look

The background score in the teaser, given by Mani Sharma gives goosebumps and conveys the emotion of the scene well Apart from Chiranjeevi, the makers have also roped in Ram Chara for the film where he will be seen sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi for the first time. It’s a rare phenomenon, particularly in Telugu cinema, to have a father-son duo, who are both immensely popular with a massive fan-following, come together for a film. The expectations are sky high and so is the curiosity factor.

Talking about the same, Ram Charan shared his excitement of being a part of the film with his father and said,

“It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen."

Acharya. Acharya starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal is being directed by Koratala Siva. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. Mani Sharma is scoring the music. The film is slated for an all-India release in Summer 2021.

Read: Ram Charan To Have Full-fledged Role Alongside Dad Chiranjeevi In 'Acharya'; Details Here

Read: Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Acharya' Teaser Leaves Fans Thrilled About The Upcoming Film | Watch

(Image credit: Ajay Kumar Puvvada/ Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.