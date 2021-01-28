Ram Charan To Have Full-fledged Role Alongside Dad Chiranjeevi In 'Acharya'; Details Here

It's been 13 years since megastar Chiranjeevi's son, actor Ram Charan made his acting debut. Today, he is a bonafide superstar who is known for his massive crowd pulling at the theatres. But one of his dreams remained unfulfilled... until today! Actor Ram Charan will soon be living that dream of sharing screen space with his dad Chiranjeevi in his next movie, Acharya. The big announcement has made fans quite excited for the upcoming film.

Ram Charan to star with his father

While the film has been in the news for some time, this is a dream-come-true moment for Ram. Undoubtedly, this is the biggest casting coup of recent times, and their pairing on screen is going to set the cash registers ringing. Over the years, many believed that it was just a matter of time before the iconic father-son duo would share screen space in a film.

Although Chiranjeevi did appear in cameos in a couple of Ram Charan’s films and Ram Charan turned producer for his father’s recent films, the duo’s fans have yearned to see the iconic duo work together in a film.

It’s a rare phenomenon, particularly in Telugu cinema, to have a father-son duo, who are both immensely popular with a massive fan-following, come together for a film. The expectations are sky high and so is the curiosity factor. The teaser of Acharya will be releasing on January 29, 2021, and millions of fans are already waiting with great anticipation.

Talking about the same, Ram Charan shared that it will be an absolute honor for him to share the same frame as his father. He added that also it won't be a cameo appearance but a full fledged role for him. He thanked his director of Acharya, Koratala Siva to make this happen.

The director of Acharya, Koratala Siva added that he could not imagine anyone else playing Sidha in Acharya. He added that the cast is perfect for the role and the project. In Acharya, the Mani Sharma-Chiranjeevi combo is also reunited and are all set to break their own music records. Apart from that, many of India’s top technicians are on board for Acharya.

Acharya starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal is being directed by Koratala Siva. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. Mani Sharma is scoring the music. The film is slated for an all-India release in Summer 2021.

