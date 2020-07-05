Ram Gopal Varma Booked By Nalgonda Police For Upcoming Film 'Murder', Probe Underway

Ram Gopal Varma has once again landed himself into yet another controversy with his upcoming film Murder. The film is allegedly based on Pranay Kumar's murder in Nalgonda district and the filmmaker has been booked in connection with it. Pranay's father filed a petition at Nalgonda court to stall the production of the film as it will affect the currently ongoing court proceedings of his son's alleged murder.

In an interaction with a news agency, the district police revealed that Nalgonda court has ordered them to register a case against film director Ram Gopal Varma and the producer of the upcoming film Murder. They added, "We have booked filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma following a court order for his upcoming movie 'Murder', which is based on sensational caste-based Pranay Kumar's murder that occurred in Miryalguda, Nalgonda District in September 2018. Pranay's father Balaswamy has filed a petition in Nalgonda Court stating that the film will affect the on-going trial of Pranay's murder case and the film should be stalled. We've registered a case under relevant section of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act and taken up the investigation."

No statement has been made regarding these charges by the filmmaker or any of the artists associated with the project. Ram Gopal Varma had unveiled the first poster of the film on June 21 through his social media handle and clearly stated that it is based on the true story of the murder that shook Telangana.

This is going to be a heart wrenching story based on the Amrutha and Maruthi Rao saga of the DANGERS of a father LOVING a daughter too much ..Launching the poster of a SAD FATHER’S film on HAPPY FATHER’S DAY #MURDERlove pic.twitter.com/t5Lwdz3zGZ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 21, 2020

The true story of Pranay Kumar

The sensational caste-based murder took place in Miryalaguda in September 2018 in the name of honour killing. Pranay Kumar, a 24-year-old Dalit Christian, had married Maruthi Rao's daughter Amruthavarshini at Arya Samaj temple in Hyderabad on January 30, 2018. Rao, an influential businessman of Miryalguda, was allegedly against the inter-caste marriage.

Pranay Kumar was hacked to death in broad daylight as he came out of a hospital with his pregnant wife Amruthavarshini after a checkup in Miryalaguda town of Telangana's Nalgonda district on September 14, 2018. The entire incident, which was captured in a CCTV camera, showed Pranay being attacked with a machete from behind while Amrutha cried for help. The attacker left the murder weapon on the spot and fled the scene.

