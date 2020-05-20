Ram Gopal Varma On Jr NTR's Shirtless Pic, 'I Am Not Gay But This Makes Me Want To Be One'

Ram Gopal Varma’s caption for a picture from Jr NTR’S birthday is quite the talk of the town. The actor ringed in his birthday on May 20 and social media was full of wishes by fans and celebrities alike. Ram Gopal Varma also joined the bandwagon of people pouring in good words and wishes for Jr NTR. However, his caption which suggests that he wishes he was gay, caught all the attention of the fans.

Ram Gopal Varma is almost ‘gay’ after seeing Jr NTR’s recent picture

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter late on May 19, 2020, to share a picture of Jr NTR, with his bare-bodied, shirtless picture form a shoot. Jr. NTR is seen flaunting his shaped abs and bulked up body in the shoot. Ram Gopal Varma was impressed by Jr’s picture. He wrote, Hey @tarak9999, you very well know I am not a gay but I almost want to become one after seeing u in this pic ..Aaa body yentra nainaa.”

Check out the picture that is the root of all-cause

Hey @tarak9999 You very well know I am not a gay but I almost want to become one after seeing u in this pic ..Aaa body yentra nainaa😍🙏😍🙏😍🙏 pic.twitter.com/yOCIkOq4yv — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 19, 2020

Ram Gopal Varma had previously shared the picture before as well

Ram Gopal Varma shared the picture twice actually, before this he had written the caption, “WOWWWW this is the bestest body I saw since @MiaMalkova.” For the uninformed Mia Malkova is an adult star who has previously worked with Ram Gopal Varma in his documentary film God, Sex and Truth. He has collaborated with Mia for another film by the title Climax. Ram Gopal Varma ended up comparing the two actors.

WOWWWW this is the bestest body I saw since ⁦@MiaMalkova⁩ 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/q318jXjttk — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 19, 2020

Where did the picture come from?

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani is the creator of the concept behind the picture that is causing all the captions. He had worked with Jr NTR in a promotional shoot for the film Aravinda Sametha. Dabboo Ratnani had praised the actor and also wished him birthday wishes when he initially shared the picture. Check out his original post.

On the professional front

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his niche films like Company that released in 2002. His latest film is Lakshmi’s NTR. His popular works include Sarkar, Satya and more. Ram Gopal Varma is awaiting his next Climax. The trailer of the film has been released.

