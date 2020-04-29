Ram Gopal Varma Shares 'priceless' Throwback Pic From Sets Of Shekhar Kapur's 'Masoom' 

Ram Gopal Varma recently took to his social media account and posted a throwback picture of Masoom’s cast along with Shekhar Kapur. Apart from director Shekhar Kapur, the picture has Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and the adorable child cast which includes Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj. The monochrome picture has been catching everyone’s attention and Ram Gopal Varma has captioned the picture saying that it is a priceless team photo.

Ram Gopal Varma shares throwback photo from 'Masoom' sets

Tagging Shekhar Kapur, Ram Gopal Varma further wrote in the post that Masoom is an evergreen film. Referring to Urmila Matondkar, Ram Gopal Varma wrote that he cannot believe how this young girl standing in front of Shekhar Kapur grew up to become a star in 'Rangeela'. Check out the picture below.

Hey ⁦@shekharkapur⁩ This is a priceless team photo of ur evergreen great film MASOOM ..Just can’t believe that little girl in ur hands grew up to become a RANGEELA🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/UnoE5suhUm — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 27, 2020

Details about Masoom

Masoom is a family drama that was directed by Shekhar Kapur and released in the year 1982. The film starred Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi as the lead cast and Supriya Pathak in supporting role. The film had three child actors among which Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj shined. The film received a lot of appreciation from fans and critics alike.

Details about Rangeela.

After Masoom, Urmila Matondkar got her breakthrough role in Rangeela which became a huge success. The actor was even nominated for best actor award. Rangeela was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and starred Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff alongside Urmila Matondkar.

Image Credits: Urmila Matondkar Instagram, Ram Gopal Varma Twitter

