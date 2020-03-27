The Debate
Ram Gopal Varma Feels People Of Mumbai Make The City 'look Ugly'

Bollywood News

Ram Gopal Varma recently took to his Twitter handle to share pictures of Mumbai and expressed that it's the people of Mumbai that make it look ugly. Read below

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
ram gopal varma

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown imposed by the government, Mumbai has halted as everyone has resorted to self-isolation. Recently, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to share multiple rare pictures of Mumbai's renowned places. However, what caught the Twitterati's attention was the caption that Varma penned down for all the images.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma Back At It Again, Quips Rajinikanth Why He's Not Destroying Coronavirus

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on

Ram Gopal Varma feels that the people of Mumbai make the city look ugly

Recently, the Satya director Ram Gopal Varma shared multiple photographs of various iconic spots of Mumbai on his Twitter handle including, The Gateway of India, Flora Fountain, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. What made the photographs stand out from the rest was the absence of human beings in them due to the Coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai. Varma also compared the beauty of Mumbai with European cities and expressed that the people of the city make it look ugly in his tweet.

Also Read | 'It Took Coronavirus To Beat Baahubali 2,' Concludes Ram Gopal Varma At Alarming US Video

The filmmaker's caption created a stir online. As most of the users appreciated the beauty of those monuments, the others took to the comment section of the tweet to remind Varma that all those monuments are built by humans. Check out some reactions of Twitterati on Ram Gopal Varma's tweets:

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma Shows Concern For Tom Hanks As He Battles Coronavirus

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma Wishes 2 'uncomplicated Women' On Women's Day; Netizens Respond

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
