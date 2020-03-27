Ram Gopal Varma Feels People Of Mumbai Make The City 'look Ugly'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown imposed by the government, Mumbai has halted as everyone has resorted to self-isolation. Recently, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to share multiple rare pictures of Mumbai's renowned places. However, what caught the Twitterati's attention was the caption that Varma penned down for all the images.

Ram Gopal Varma feels that the people of Mumbai make the city look ugly

Recently, the Satya director Ram Gopal Varma shared multiple photographs of various iconic spots of Mumbai on his Twitter handle including, The Gateway of India, Flora Fountain, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. What made the photographs stand out from the rest was the absence of human beings in them due to the Coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai. Varma also compared the beauty of Mumbai with European cities and expressed that the people of the city make it look ugly in his tweet.

Mumbai looking as beautiful as any european country proves that it’s the people who make it look so ugly 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/BIC5RQdXPA — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2020

The filmmaker's caption created a stir online. As most of the users appreciated the beauty of those monuments, the others took to the comment section of the tweet to remind Varma that all those monuments are built by humans. Check out some reactions of Twitterati on Ram Gopal Varma's tweets:

Not the people. But over population is the problem. And yes ppl need to learn some etiquette and hygiene habits. — dark Knight. thats it. (@cupcake99love) March 27, 2020

At the same time, it's all those beautiful people who built all these beautiful places, to look Aamchi Mumbai so beautiful. — Vipin Huddar (@vipinhuddar) March 27, 2020

The vibrance of Mumbai is because of people. I’m sure you would not have been in Mumbai without it’s people and for those monuments only. — C.Viswadeep (@cviswadeep) March 27, 2020

