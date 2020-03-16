Ram Gopal Varma Shows Concern For Tom Hanks As He Battles Coronavirus

One of the hard-working actors in Hollywood, Tom Hanks recently shared shocking news with the entire world where he said that he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus. Following that, the actor revealed that he was not well during the shoot of his upcoming movie. The shooting took place in Australia and his movie is based on the life of Elvis Presley. Furthermore, they also mentioned that they will keep their fans updated about their health.

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma Wishes 2 'uncomplicated Women' On Women's Day; Netizens Respond

Ram Gopal Varma tweets about Tom Hanks' battle against Coronavirus

While many fans of Tom Hanks are concerned about his health, Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted about the Hollywood actor. Ram Gopal Varma said that Tom Hanks is a strong person and he also listed down some of his life incidents. Fans also responded positively to Ram Gopal Varma's tweet. This is the first time the film director has showed love for other actors.

Tom Hanks survived 4yrs on a island , spent a year in airport,,Caught AIDS in Philadelphia,Rescued Ryan in World War II,got kidnapped by Somali pirates,landed a Boeing on River and returned from space in Apollo 13 and now if he doesn’t survive coronavirus we all are F — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 16, 2020

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma's Upcoming Movie Is Based On Hyderabad Vet's Rape & Murder Incident?

Tom Hanks recent health update

Tom Hanks has been sharing daily updates with his followers. He is also motivating others to battle coronavirus with positivity. Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks, also shared a video on social media where he gave all his fans an update about his parents' health condition.

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma Pens A Letter To Coronavirus, Fans Say "campaign For Precautions Instead"

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma's Dark Secrets Exposed By The Famous Lyricist Jonnavithula?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.