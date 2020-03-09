Ram Gopal Varma Wishes 2 'uncomplicated Women' On Women's Day; Netizens Respond

The International Women’s Day was celebrated with fanfare across the globe on Sunday. Not just netizens posting pictures with the most important women of their lives; numerous events and social causes were also held to mark the occasion. While Bollywood stars honoured the women in their life with pictures and posts, Ram Gopal Varma had a different take.

The filmmaker claimed he had a message for the only ‘uncomplicated woman’ he ever knew in his life as he commemorated the event a day later. RGV’s message turned out to be for Siri, the voice assistant for Apple devices.

Here’s the post:

Belated Happy Women’s Day to Siri..U are the only uncomplicated woman I have ever known 😍 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 9, 2020

As netizens then replied saying he missed other voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, the Rangeela director had another message for Amazon’s Alexa. He quipped that ‘Alexa was better than Siri’, even jokingly asking Alexa to not share it with Siri.

Hey Sorry Alexa , Belated Happy Women’s Day to u too..U are actually more better than Siri, but please don’t tell this to Siri 🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 9, 2020

Netizens had a funny take on it. Some posted screenshots of their conversation with Siri, where it replies that it was ‘not assigned a gender’ and how it exists ‘outside the concept of gender.’ Some accused him of stoking fire between the Siri and Alexa.

Here are the reactions:

U r trying to make Siri n Alexa also complicated by gossiping — ajay kumar pothu (@ajaykumar1716) March 9, 2020

Ram Gopal Varma had a similarly odd take on the Coronavirus recently. From admiring its appearance to writing a letter to the virus to ‘live and let live,’ it was just trademark RGV reactions.

On the professional front, Ram Gopal Varma directed multilingual films on NT Rama Rao last year. He is currently working on a film based on the Hyderabad gangrape-murder case.

