Ram Gopal Varma's Upcoming Movie Is Based On Hyderabad Vet's Rape & Murder Incident?

Film director Ram Gopal Verma recently met the Additional Commissioner of Police at Sahamshabad as a part of his research for his upcoming film based on rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Telangana.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma Is Now 'Ramu Grandpa,' As SS Rajamouli Wishes Him On Granddaughter's Birth

A veterinary doctor in Hyderabad was brutally murdered after she was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men in November last year. She was burnt alive after she was raped. The terrifying incident sent a shockwave throughout the country and the world about the safety of women in India. Many politicians, celebrities, sportspersons and netizens voiced their anger over this dastardly act. People from all walks of life demanded justice for the victim with the strictest punishment for the perpetrators. A few days later, the four accused were killed in a police encounter.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma Enamoured By Coronavirus Shape: 'If I Didn't Know What It Was...'

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma Drops Teaser For Enter The Girl Dragon, Leaves Fans Impressed

According to a media reports, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said that the incident shocked the entire nation and as a part of an exercise to do the scripting of the film, he is trying to collect some data on various experiences and hence he met the ACP of Sahamshabad. People were left furious and wanted justice after the incident. He also feels that it is important to know the details about the incident that created a nationwide uproar.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma Clarifies He Hasn't Targeted Anyone With 'Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu'

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma's Dark Secrets Exposed By The Famous Lyricist Jonnavithula?

With this film, it looks like Ram Gopal Varma is all set to amke his comeback. Talking about the case, the court ordered setting up of a three-member inquiry commission last week to probe the encounter. Director Ram Gopal Varma’s last project was a Telugu political thriller, Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu. The film features Ajmal Ameer, Brahmanandam and Ali in pivotal roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.