Ram Gopal Varma's Sensuous Post On 'Thriller' Cast Prompts John Mahendran To Unfollow Him

Director John Mahendran recently announced that he is unfollowing Ram Gopal Varma after the latter posted a sensuous picture on his Twitter handle. Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter handle to announce the lead pair of his upcoming film titled Thriller with a sumptuous picture. The film Thriller stars Apsara Rani and Rock Kacchi in lead roles. Along with the post, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "After CLIMAX and NAKED we are on the way with THRILLER”.

After announcing Apsara Rani and Rock Kacchi as the lead pair of the film, the post has left John Mahendran unpleasantly surprised. John left a comment on the post saying that he is unfollowing the director. He wrote, “Once a huge mad fan… But sadly time to unfollow you Ramu…” The photograph has not only dissatisfied Sachein director but has certainly raised many’s eyebrows. Fans have also left several tweets in the comment section. Check out John’s tweet along with a few fans.

Also read | Who Is Apsara Rani? Know About Ram Gopal Varma's New Actress In His Film, 'Thriller'

About Thriller

The film Thriller is being directed by RGV and written by Jeremy Garelick. The film stars Apsara Rani and Rock Kacchi in lead roles. The movie is reported to be a Horror, Thriller genre and is expected for a 2020 release. Details about the film’s plot, the release has not been revealed by the makers of the film.

Also read | Ram Gopal Varma's 'Power Star' Stills Have Left Twitterati Amused; Check Reactions

About Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma is known to be one of the finest filmmakers in the film industry. He has impressed fans with films like Sarkar 3, Raat, Shiva, Satya, Company, Bhoot, Rangeela, Rakhta Charitra and many more. However, his recent films and statements on his social media handle are leaving his netizens in dismay.

Earlier to this, RGV released the film titled Naked Nanga Nagnam. The film starred Shree Rapaka, Deepak and Muni in pivotal roles. The story revolved around a married couple who has a servant boy working in their house. The pair are always struggling and on the verge of a break-up and then something happens one day that takes all 3 of them in a strange situation. As for the movie, the filmmaker was extremely pleased with how the film worked. He called his film a 'game-changer' and quoted James Cameron on the success of the film in his post.

James Cameron said ..” if you want to be a film maker just pick up a camera and shoot” Never were those words more truer than now ..Anybody from anywhere can shoot a film now and release in their own personal theatre,like I released CLIMAX and NAKED in my own RGVWORLDTHEATRE ðŸ’ª pic.twitter.com/J1ESUxE8V4 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 28, 2020

Also read | Ram Gopal Varma Booked By Nalgonda Police For Upcoming Film 'Murder', Probe Underway

Also read | Ram Gopal Varma Seeks Legal Action Against Nalgonda Lawsuit For 'Murder', Clarifies Stand

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.