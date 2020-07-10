Last Updated:

Who Is Apsara Rani? Know About Ram Gopal Varma's New Actress In His Film, 'Thriller'

Apsara Rani, previously named Anketa Maharana, is being launched by Ram Gopal Varma in his film, 'Thriller'. Here is a detailed look at who she is.

Film director Ram Gopal Varma recently announced his upcoming film, Thriller on social media. He also introduced Apsara Rani as his lead actor in the film. Since then, the internet has been buzzing to know more about the actress. Here is a detailed description of all you need to know about Apsara Rani. Read on:

Who is Apsara Rani?

Apsara Rani, previously named Anketa Maharana, was born in Dehradun. The actor currently lives in Hyderabad. She has previously worked in the Telugu and Odia film industry. It was on director Ram Gopal Varma’s insistence that the young actor changed her name to Apsara Rani.

Before Thriller, Apsara Rani made her debut in the film industry in 2019 with the Telugu film, 4 Letters. She played the lead role in the film that was directed by R Raghuraj. Apsara Rani also played the lead role in Patnagarh. The film was made in both Odia and Telugu. The film was based on the Patnagarh bombing in 2018. The movie was released this year.

Ram Gopal Varma took to social media earlier this month to announce that he will be casting Apsara Rani for this upcoming film, Thriller. The director described Apsara Rani as an “excellent dancer” and an “even better actor”. The duo also carried out an extensive photoshoot for the announcement.

Take a look at Ram Gopal Varma’s announcement about Apsara Rani here:

Apsara Rani has also gained a huge fan following on social media ever since Ram Gopal Varma made the announcement. A few days ago, Ram Gopal Varma shared a picture of Apsara Rani on the sets of Thriller. Sharing the same on her profile, Apsara Rani wrote, “I feel it's all like a dream being directed by the RGV”.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Apsara Rani spoke at length about Ram Gopal Varma. She revealed that she considers the director to be a father-figure. She also added that in reality, she is 'afraid' to speak to him as he is her director. Apsara Rani also added that he is a big celebrity and hence, she feels she cannot question him.

