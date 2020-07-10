Who Is Apsara Rani? Know About Ram Gopal Varma's New Actress In His Film, 'Thriller'

Film director Ram Gopal Varma recently announced his upcoming film, Thriller on social media. He also introduced Apsara Rani as his lead actor in the film. Since then, the internet has been buzzing to know more about the actress. Here is a detailed description of all you need to know about Apsara Rani. Read on:

Who is Apsara Rani?

Apsara Rani, previously named Anketa Maharana, was born in Dehradun. The actor currently lives in Hyderabad. She has previously worked in the Telugu and Odia film industry. It was on director Ram Gopal Varma’s insistence that the young actor changed her name to Apsara Rani.

Before Thriller, Apsara Rani made her debut in the film industry in 2019 with the Telugu film, 4 Letters. She played the lead role in the film that was directed by R Raghuraj. Apsara Rani also played the lead role in Patnagarh. The film was made in both Odia and Telugu. The film was based on the Patnagarh bombing in 2018. The movie was released this year.

Ram Gopal Varma took to social media earlier this month to announce that he will be casting Apsara Rani for this upcoming film, Thriller. The director described Apsara Rani as an “excellent dancer” and an “even better actor”. The duo also carried out an extensive photoshoot for the announcement.

Take a look at Ram Gopal Varma’s announcement about Apsara Rani here:

The heroine of our next film in RGVWORLDTHEATRE is Apsara Rani ..The film is called THRILLER ..It’s a follow up after the super success of CLIMAX and NAKED @apsara_rani_ ⁦@shreyaset⁩ pic.twitter.com/BuPapbpK6e — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 6, 2020

Apsara Rani is from Orissa,born and brought up in the hills of Dehradun and presently lives in Hyderabad .. she’s an excellent dancer and a even better actor @apsara_rani_ pic.twitter.com/KohjLz9p7a — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 6, 2020

Before meeting Apsara,I dint even hear about Orissa since the 1999 hurricane..but after meeting her now ,I realised that Orissa creates all kinds of hurricanes..it’s been a great revelation that Orissa has such beauties ..MORE POWER TO ORISSA ⁦@apsara_rani_⁩ pic.twitter.com/v8MStRM5ab — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 6, 2020

Apsara Rani has also gained a huge fan following on social media ever since Ram Gopal Varma made the announcement. A few days ago, Ram Gopal Varma shared a picture of Apsara Rani on the sets of Thriller. Sharing the same on her profile, Apsara Rani wrote, “I feel it's all like a dream being directed by the RGV”.

I feel it's all like a dream being directed by the RGV😍 https://t.co/H7ipWWLzW4 — Apsara Rani (@apsara_rani_) July 7, 2020

In a recent interview with a news portal, Apsara Rani spoke at length about Ram Gopal Varma. She revealed that she considers the director to be a father-figure. She also added that in reality, she is 'afraid' to speak to him as he is her director. Apsara Rani also added that he is a big celebrity and hence, she feels she cannot question him.

