Ram Gopal Varma Is Now 'Ramu Grandpa,' As SS Rajamouli Wishes Him On Granddaughter's Birth

Ram Gopal Varma is now a proud grandpa after his daughter Revathi gave birth to a baby girl last Sunday, that is February 9, 2020. She is married to Pranav, who is not from the entertainment industry and is a doctor by profession. The wedding was done away from media attention in Hyderabad. Revathi and Pranav are now based in the United States of America and welcomed the new member of their family at their US residence area. According to multiple reports, both the mother and daughter are healthy and the family members are happy to welcome the little one.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli also added to the happiness with his tweet. He was one of the few firsts to wish Ram Gopal Varma. He wrote an elaborate post where he mentioned that he will now be addressed as grandpa once the little baby girl is a grown-up. SS Rajamouli called Ram Gopal Varma with several names which meant grandfather. Take a look at the tweet here:

Here is what SS Rajamouli shared for Ram Gopal Varma

Congratulations Ramu thaatayya garu...😂😂😂💕🤣❤️❤️

Wishing your granddaughter will be the person who will finally rein you in... btw what do you prefer

Ramu tata

Ramu Nanna or

Grandpa Ramu...@RGVzoomin 😂😂🤣 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 10, 2020

According to multiple reports in the media, it was said that the family are in a celebration mode and many industry people as well as fans of Ram Gopal Varma, are sending their good wishes to the family. On the professional front, Ram Gopal Varma is busy trying to release the long waiting project Enter the Girl Dragon. The film is a martial arts-themed film.

