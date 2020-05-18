Ram Gopal Varma's 'Climax' Trailer Starring Mia Malkova Is A Thriller

Director Ram Gopal Varma, known by his popular name- RGV, has joined hands with American adult star Mia Malkova for his upcoming movie, Climax. RGV released the teaser on May 15 and now has unveiled the Climax trailer online. The two-minute trailer is sure to give you goosebumps with its intense storyline and scary scenes. Read details about the Climax trailer here.

Ram Gopal Varma's Climax trailer out

The Climax trailer has adult star Mia Malkova playing the role of an adventurous woman, who probably loves escaping to a place far from the hustle-bustle of daily lives. Mia Malkova is seen escaping to a desert with her supposed boyfriend where they cherish some intimate moments. However, things turn topsy turvy when the couple enters an area marked ‘Do not enter’.

In the initial part of the visual, one can hear some spine-chilling sounds, which hinder the couple's lovable moment in the dark. When they go to explore who is chasing them, there comes a boom of fire that explodes in the middle of the isolated desert. As the couple escapes to save themselves, they notice that a group of ferocious masked men chase them in the desert. What steals the show is the car that moves all by itself, leaving Mia Malkova alarmed.

In the latter part of the Climax trailer, adult star Mia Malkova's love interest also gets hit by the men. Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see Mia's next move as she alone moves ahead, to find her own path. The Climax trailer gives a hair-raising feeling with its rough and raw storyline. The scenes in the visual are complemented with deeper background tones, giving a glimpse of the stalwart direction. Check out the trailer here.

Here is the TEASER of CLIMAX starring @MiaMalkova ..It is a scary action packed thriller set in a desert ..A RSR production A @shreyaset presentation https://t.co/QsgwbRNjAs — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 14, 2020

Meanwhile, when Ram Gopal Varma unveiled the teaser of Climax online, Mia Malkova dropped a comment that read, "So excited". Mia and Ram Gopal Varma have collaborated for a film before Climax. RGV roped in Mia Malkova for his 2018 documentary titled- God, Sex and Truth. During the time Mia Malkova had expressed her excitement for being the second adult film actor after Sunny Leone to work with an Indian filmmaker. Adult star Mia Malkova has once again teamed up with Ram Gopal Varma after two long years and fans have gushed to hail the Climax trailer and its interesting storyline.

