RGV And Adult Movie Star Mia Malkova's Film 'Climax' Teaser Out, Netizens React

Satya director Ram Gopal Varma, also known as RGV has joined hands with American adult film actor Mia Malkova for yet another film. RGV released a teaser of his upcoming film Climax which stars Mia Malkova in the lead role. The teaser was released a few on Thursday, while the trailer of the film will also be released soon as well.

RGV's Climax teaser out

Here is the TEASER of CLIMAX starring @MiaMalkova ..It is a scary action packed thriller set in a desert ..A RSR production A @shreyaset presentation https://t.co/QsgwbRNjAs — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 14, 2020

RGV took to his Twitter account and shared the teaser of his upcoming film with his fans. While sharing the teaser he told his fans that the movie is a ‘scary action-packed thriller’. He mentioned, ‘Here is the TEASER of CLIMAX starring @MiaMalkova ..It is a scary action-packed thriller set in a desert ..A RSR production A @shreyaset presentation.’ [sic]

The teaser features Mia Malkova and her supposed love interest in a desert. However, things turn downhill when the couple enters an area marked ‘Do not enter’. In one part of the teaser, a few masked men are seen chasing the couple in a dessert. It has been reported that the trailer of the film will be released on May 18, 2020, at 9:30 AM.

So excited! 🙌🏻 — Mia Malkova (@MiaMalkova) May 14, 2020

The teaser of Climax is supposedly a gift from Mia Malkova and RGV in the terrible time of the lockdown. Mia Malkova also commented on the teaser of the film saying that she is excited about the movie. Fans of the director have complimented him for the teaser of Climax.

Fan reactions

Wow — Malla Reddy Upa Sarpanch (@MallaUpa) May 14, 2020

Superb — Ashu (@Ashutos76898278) May 14, 2020

Wow superb — R S Naidu (@RSNaidu37093433) May 14, 2020

Mia Malkova and Ram Gopal Varma have collaborated for a film before Climax. RGV cast Mia Malkova in his 2018 documentary film God, Sex and Truth. During the time Mia Malkova had expressed her excitement for being the second adult film actor after Sunny Leone to work with an Indian filmmaker. The adult film actor has collaborated with RGV after two long years.

