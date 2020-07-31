Ram Gopal Varma's 'Thriller' Trailer, Featuring Apsara Rani, Released; Watch

Director Ram Gopal Varma has dropped the trailer of his upcoming film titled Thriller. It is one of RGV's most anticipated films and the trailer has been getting positive reviews from fans. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Ram Gopal Varma’s Thriller trailer

Ram Gopal Varma has been making the headlines again in 2020 with his films. Previously, the filmmaker dropped a trailer that featured Mia Malkova, and it went viral. Now, he is set for another release. He has posted the trailer of his upcoming thriller flick and it is titled Thriller.

The film will feature Anketa Maharana and Rock Kacchi in the lead roles. The trailer features the character of Apsara Rani walking out of her car into her bungalow late at night. As she is about to get into her bed to read a magazine and doze off, she hears a knock on the door and starts panicking.

In the trailer, she is then joined with Rock Kocchi and as the two start to get intimate, another knock on the door is heard. A would-be-killer is then seen moving to the house and the couple is not sure who it is. They try to fend off the killer and the trailer is concludes with a cliffhanger. The cinematography has been garnering widespread attention from fans and critics.

The trailer of Thriller does not give a release date to the awaiting fans. It is produced by SouthplusEnt Production in collaboration with A RGVWorldTheatreProduct. The trailer of this upcoming film is posted by Ram Gopal Varma on his official social media on July 29, 2020. This upcoming film will mark the acting debut of Apsara Rani and Rock Kacchi.

The film will only feature three actors and was filmed amid the COVID-19 lockdown. RGV has several films slated for release. He has seven completed projects and is currently shooting a short film. His upcoming films apart from Thriller include Coronavirus, Secret, Rai, and others. Fans are highly eager for the release of these RGV films.

