Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Take Down The Set Of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

A few months back, the announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt, left fans elated. In fact, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt started began shooting in December 2019. But the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus halted the project. And now it seems like that the set of worth Rs 6 crores will be demolished soon.

Interestingly, a report surfing online speculates that the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi have to take down the set soon as weeks of the lockdown seem to be turning into months. According to the report, the Bajirao Mastani director had thought that he would return to the sets after the lockdown. But right after lockdown gets over, monsoon will start. And before that, they will have to take it down.

The reports further added that the fear of not being able to shoot until 2021 is driving one of the world’s most active entertainment industries into a bundle of nerves. Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali recreated the 1950-60s' Kamatipura at Film City in Goregaon. The report states that the set of Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most detailed and expensive sets ever created for a film.

Details of the film

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt joined hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a gangster-drama film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film follows a story of a brothel owner, Gangubai, who was considered to be the matriarch of Kamathipura in Mumbai. Her story has been picked up form a book titled Queens of Mumbai. The film is slated to release near Eid 2021.

