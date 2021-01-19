Amit Sadh Says Wearing Indian Army Uniform Gives Him Goosebumps Every Time

Amit Sadh is all set to grace screens with his presence again as his show Jeet Ki Zid is to release soon. The show is based on a true story of an army officer and how he did not give up even in the hardest of circumstances, it will stream on Zee 5. Amit Sadh recently opened up in an interview about how it felt to don the Army uniform once again and more about the show, read along for more.

Amit Sadh on how it feels to wear the Army uniform and his show, 'Jeet Ki Zidd'

Jeet Ki Zid will start streaming on Zee 5 from January 22, 2021; the show’s star cast includes Amit Sadh in the lead role of Deependra Singh Sengar. The story is premised around the real-life incidents of an army officer who did not give up even after being crippled and getting on a wheel-chair. This is not the first time that Sadh is portraying the role of an Army officer and was recently seen playing Major Videep Singh in his show Avrodh.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, when asked how he feels when he has to don the Army uniform, he said that he has immense respect for the Indian Army and their dedication towards the security of the country. He also added that he is humbled every time he gets to play the role of an Army officer. He further adds that the uniform represents the institutions dignity and their ‘never give up’ approach. Amit also says that whenever he gets to wear the uniform, it gives him goosebumps to be reminded of the responsibility that comes with wearing the uniform.

The story is inspired by the real-life story of Kargil War Hero Major Deependra Singh which will be portrayed by Sadh. The show's cast also includes Amrita Puri playing Major Singh’s wife as well as Aly Goni and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. It will capture all the major ups and downs of the Major’s life and the crucial events, along with some major action sequences and army missions.

