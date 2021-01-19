Dolly Parton's Birthday: Did You Know She Played Miley's Godmother On 'Hannah Montana'?

Hannah Montana started airing in 2006 and became one of the most widely loved shows of kids at the time. The show featured Miley Cyrus living the ‘Best of Both Worlds’ as she was a regular high-school student by the day and a pop star by the night. Did you know, the show that got Cyrus superstardom also featured the Country genre sensation Dolly Parton after the former convinced the makers to write her in the story. Read along to know more about this.

Dolly Parton in 'Hannah Montana'

Hannah Montana was among the top shows when it started airing in 2006. Miley Cyrus who played the character of Miley Stewart, a teenager who was a high school student and a pop star starred in the shoe along with her real-life father and musician Billy Ray Cyrus. However, he wasn’t the only famous family member she had, and she was also seen sharing screen space with Dolly Parton in a number of episodes.

Miley Cyrus' godmother Dolly Parton played herself on the show. Several episodes featured Dolly Parton in Hannah Montana where she would guide the popstar about boys, fashion and also living life under the constant spotlight. However, Dolly Parton did not just play Cyrus’ godmother on the show, she is Miley's actual godmother in real life.

Dolly Parton has always been proud of Miley for her role in Hannah Montana, she had also mentioned in her interview with Vanity Fair that she has seen Miley’s career grow bigger in front of herself. Miley Cyrus' godmother Dolly Parton said that when the show started airing and her little goddaughter was the lead star of it, it was a very proud moment and Parton thought that Miley was sensational, as well as a great actor with a fabulous comic timing. Dolly added how Miley was a great actor as well as a singer and was apt to play the role.

All this while, as Dolly Parton was full of joy to watch her goddaughter enjoy her stardom and look great on TV; Miley wanted the singer to join her on the show. Hence, she decided to go up to the executives of the show at Disney and asked them to let her godmother star in a few episodes of her show. It was then that Dolly Parton's role was written in on the show and she appeared in a few episodes.

