Rytasha Rathore Opens Up About Her Upcoming Bumble Show 'Dating These Days'

Rytasha Rathore is all set to host dating app Bumble’s latest series Dating These Days, which will see the actor and her guests talking about how it is like to date in these times and the challenges of the current dating world. Rytasha is popular for her roles in the show Badho Bahu and the recent show, Masaba Masaba, while she also has her own podcast with Ayushi Amin called Agla Station: Adulthood. Read along to know what the actor has to say about her upcoming show and more.

Rytasha Rathore on her new Bumble show Dating These Days

In a recent interview with Telegraph India, Rytasha Rathore about the show Dating These Days by Bumble, which she will be hosting. When asked what topics will the show be talking about, Rathore says that they will include a variety of topics starting from a woman making the first move to families pressurising young people for marriages. She also expresses that one of her favourite episodes is the where Sumukhi Suresh and Sushant Divgikar make an appearance and the trio redefines the definition of ‘sexy’.

Further, she was asked what the aim of the series is, to which she says the goal is to start a conversation for the current youth that are dating through online apps and aren’t very upfront with their parents or family members about certain topics. Rytasha says that the show can be watched along with family and cousins and is not meant just for youngsters. She reveals that open of the episode also has actor Neena Gupta joining them and giving quite an intriguing opinion about these very topics. The show is a kick start in the direction for these conversations to easily happen between parents and their children.

Rytasha was asked about her podcast that talks about mental health, relationships and current trends and what would she like to say about self-love. Rathore said that what helped her maintain her positive mental health was a workout routine and physical activity which has now become an important part of her daily life. The actor said that journaling and meditation have also helped her, and also mentioned that therapy has been good, as she concluded with saying that talking it out helps in making things much easier.

