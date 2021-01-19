Harry Brant Passes Away At The Age Of 24 From An Accidental Drug Overdose

Harry Bryant passed away at the age of 24 on January 17, 2021. The news of his passing comes days before the 24-year-old was to get into rehab after dealing with addiction issues for years. Read along for more details and the family’s statement.

Also Read: Ana De Armas' Cardboard Cutout Spotted In Trash Outside Ben Affleck's LA Home

Harry Brant passes away at the age of 24

According to New York Times, the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant was found dead in his New York home on Sunday, January 17, 2021, and his parents are believing what caused his death was an accidental drug overdose on his prescription drugs. The 24-year-old had already enrolled himself for drug rehabilitation and was days away from checking into a facility. His parents Stephanie and Peter were hoping for their son to get rid of his drug problems and return to his career in publishing.

Harry Brant had ventured into modelling and worked for designers like Balmain and for the Italian Vogue magazine. Harry along with his brother Peter had also launched a unisex make-up line along with the cosmetic brand MAC. In his teenage years, he had also explored journalism as a career prospect and wrote a column for the Interview magazine.

Also Read: Dolly Parton's Birthday Quiz: Take This Quiz To Know If You're A Huge Fan Of The Actor

Harry and his brother were regulars in the celebrity party circle since they attended the MET Gala at the age of 16. The New York Magazine had also labelled the siblings as New York's "most beautiful teenage brothers” as they took after the genes of their mother Stephanie Seymour, one of the original Victoria Secret Angels.

Harry, who was born in 1996, had spent his childhood in the full media spotlight, following both his parents were both big established personalities. Bryant’s life took a hit when he was arrested in 2016, after failing to pay a cab fare and then getting charged with was charged with larceny, interfering with an officer and drug possession.

In a statement to the New York Times, the Brant’s have said that they will be saddened that Harry’s life was cut short because of this horrible disease. They mentioned that he achieved a lot in 24 years and how they won’t get a chance to see what else he could achieve in the coming years. The family added that he wasn’t just a great son but also an amazing brother, grandson, uncle as well as friend and a beautiful person.

Also Read: Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Reportedly Broke Up Over A Phone Call

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Focuses On Self Care As She Posts 'A Little Bathroom Selfie'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.