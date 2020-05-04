Do You Know Ramayan's Arun Govil Has Also Worked With Sridevi In A Bollywood Film? Details

Arun Govil catapulted to fame after essaying Shri Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s blockbuster television series Ramayan (1987). But before portraying the much-acclaimed character, Arun appeared in several films in small roles. One of them was Himmatwala in 1983, in which he shared the screen with late Sridevi. Read to know more.

Arun Govil with Sridevi in Himmatwala

Three years prior to Ramayan’s release, Arun Govil shared screen space with Sridevi in Himmatwala. Arun was having a QnA session with his fans on Twitter. A user shared a picture that had him and Sridevi and asked about it. The actor revealed that it was from Himmatwala in which he played a speech and hearing impaired man. The name of his character was Govind.

"Himmatwala", i played a deaf and dumb guy. https://t.co/w5J49TpiO2 — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

Himmatwala stars Jeetendra and Sridevi in the lead roles. It is an action comedy film directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. The movie received rave reviews from the audiences and was a blockbuster at the box office. It became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year and made it to the top ten list of highest-grossing Indian films of the 1980s.

Himmatwala is said to be a breakthrough film in Sridevi’s career as it launched her to stardom. The film had chartbusters songs such as Naino Mein Sapna and Taki O Taki with music composed by Bappi Lahiri. It was a remake of the Telugu film Ooruki Monagadu (1981).

Along with Arun Govil as Shri Ram, Ramayan also stars Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman with others. The show was retelecasted on Doordarshan amid COVID-19 lockdown. In its rerun, Ramayan broke several viewership records and became the most-watched TV shows around the globe. With the outstanding response, the show will air once again, now on Star Plus every day at 7: 30 pm starting from May 4, 2020.

very proud moment for me and everybody associated with it... Heartfelt thanks to viewers all over the world who have made this possible ! https://t.co/QXVG4mR0I6 — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

Arun Govil made his acting debut in 1977 released film Paheli. He grabbed much attention in just his second film Sawan Ko Aane Do (1979) for his charismatic performance as Brij “Birju” Mohan. The actor has worked in Odia, Bhojpuri, Telugu and Bengali language films. Besides Himmatwala, Arun appeared in two films with Jeetendra. One being Judaai in 1980 which also stars Rekha. The other is 1997 released Lav Kush starring Jeetendra as Lord Ram, Jaya Prada as Sita, Arjun Govil as Lakshmana and Dara Singh as Hanuman with others.

